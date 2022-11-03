Lakeside Hospice continues to walk the walk, as the Pell City Chamber of Commerce was on hand for the ribbon cutting for the new walking trail.
According to information from the Chamber, the Community Walking Trail honors Lakeside Hospice founder, the late Dr. Alex C. Miller, whom the trail is named after.
Dr. Miller’s wife and Lakeside Hospice co-founder Janice Miller, contributed greatly to the project and cut the ribbon to officially open the one-third mile walking trail.
The two founded Lakeside Hospice in 1991, using their own funds and volunteering hours of medical care to patients. Lakeside Hospice continues to be a non-profit, faith-based hospice providing quality and compassionate care to those affected by a life-limiting or terminal illness.
“Our vision for this trail is to help promote healthy living and help mitigate and prevent future help problems,” said Lakeside Hospice Executive Director Paul Garing. “This walking trail is open to everyone and we want to encourage the community to enjoy it.”
Garing credits the board of directors, staff, and Daniel Foundation for assisting with the creation and maintenance of the Alex C. Miller Community Walking Trail.
The trail is located at Lakeside Hospice, 4010 Masters Rd, Pell City, AL 35128, and will be open from dawn until dusk.
