The new downtown mural in Leeds is officially complete. The project was several months in the making between the City of Leeds and TA Services under the direction of Leeds Redevelopment Authority.
“As Mayor of Leeds, I give high praise and my personal thanks to Scott Schell, owner and CEO of Transportation Associates, for his great contribution to our downtown with his full underwriting of this project. He worked with both me and the Redevelopment Authority to make this beautiful addition to our City Center a reality,” said Leeds Mayor David Miller. “This gorgeous mural is an especially fitting tribute to Leeds’ history as a stage coach venue and its historical association with the railroads. In addition, this further enhances our multi-use public parking/downtown activity site which is seeing more and more use as a meeting place and entertainment area.”
Schell provided the artist, the design and the materials for the project.
Artist Scott Harvey, Mammoth Murals & Signs, shared the vision on his Facebook page.
“The old steam train is painted on the right. The small trees in front and behind the stage coach are cedar saplings symbolizing growth and the old name of our town Cedar Grove. The stage coach represents the historic stage coach route that ran through Leeds. The feather to the left of Est. represents the Indians who took part in trade, and helping develop the foundation of Leeds. There is a small wave to the right of 1887 representing the home of the Green Wave. Lots of history in our town to be proud of.”
The new mural is located on the concrete wall of the newest parking lot in downtown Leeds on the corner of Parkway Drive and 8th Street across from Regions Bank and Leeds Jane Culbreth Library.
“The downtown space was designed to be more than just a parking lot,” said Leeds Redevelopment Authority Chairman, Mike Cauble. “Much attention to detail was taken so that the parking lot could have a multi-use function. We have already had a number of events after hours in the space including the city’s downtown outdoor movie nights this past summer. We appreciate TA Services coming to us to select the mural from all of the designs they provided and are extremely happy with final artwork chosen and the completed mural.”
TA Services is a full-service premier integrated solutions provider for domestic and international freight brokerage, managed transportation, third-party warehousing & fulfillment and cross-border logistic needs with headquarters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.