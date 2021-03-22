The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Leeds hosted a ribbon cutting at the new Whataburger on Tuesday, March 9.
Mayor David Miller cut the ribbon with Whataburger staff, city officials as well as chamber board members and Ambassadors.
Whataburger prepared pans of their famous cinnamon rolls and every one that attended got to take home a pan. They were described as “so delicious.” The new Whataburger is located in the old Hardee’s space at 1824 Ashville Rd.
