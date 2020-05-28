Lil Kids Boutique & Consignment plans opening June 6
Renita and Henry Blunt are opening a new clothing store for kids in Ashville.
Beginning with their Grand Opening on June 6, Lil Kids Boutique & Consignment will be open Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and will offer new and gently used clothing for boys and girls sizes newborn - youth 16.
"I've always had a passion for children's fashion," said Renita.
She and her husband are lifelong residents of Ashville and have raised three children and have four grandchildren. They also own Blunt Tax Service.
Lil Kids Boutique & Consignment is located at 75 Blunt Drive, Ashville, AL. Call (205) 534-2200 for more information.
