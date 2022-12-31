“Look for the lady in blue, she’ll work for you,” the slogan goes.
Teresa Carden is a mortgage consultant and Home Loan Officer at Classic Home Mortgage. She was born in Pell City and has been a resident for over 40 years.
Carden started her career in finance in 1996 and insurance in 1989. She has more than 20 years of experience in home loans. Home ownership is a top priority and passion because it is the largest investment most people will ever make. She loves knowing she was a part of making their dreams come true. She enjoys every opportunity to serve communities and families.
For more information on Classic Home Mortgage and the services they offer, contact Teresa at https://www.fundinghomedreams.com/teresa, or call 205-405-0603. Visit their new location at 2600 Mays Drive Ste B, Pell City (next to Butts-to-Go).
