The Logan Martin Lake Protection Association celebrated the placement of a lighted solar navigation buoy and the installment of four buoys on Wednesday.
The four buoys were funded by a Coosa Valley Resource Conservation & Development Council in a grant of $4000, according to a press release from the LMLPA.
“We can not say thank you enough to the Logan Martin Lake Protection Association, I’m amazed at the work you people do and all of us are so aware of the importance of the work,” said Mayor Rusty Jessup.
He said the Coosa Valley area is an engine that drives the economy and community of Riverside. He said it’s one of his priorities.
“All of us in government work, we know that the demands of the public far out run the abilities of the governments to pay for it, so volunteer organizations such as yours are gold for us,” said Jessup.
Jessup also thanked Riverside’s own volunteer organization, the Riverside Beautification Organization.
There are 10 miles of shoreline in Riverside and Jessup said there is a lot of care in local government to maintain the beauty and safety of it.
The LMLPA buoy program began in 2019 in association with the Alabama Marine Police and financial donors from businesses and interested residents all over the lake community.
There is a goal in place to have 100 buoys put into Lake Logan Martin by the end of 2022. With the placement of these four buoys, they are over half way to their goal.
Each buoy cost about $500 and can be sponsored individually, as a group, neighborhood, business, or family. Further information can be found at their website: www.lmlpa.org.
