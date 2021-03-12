The employees of the St. Clair County School System are almost entirely vaccinated, with the one exception being Moody employees, according to St. Clair Superintendent Dr. Mike Howard.
In very similar fashion to what the Pell City School System did with their employees and Main Street Pharmacy, the St. Clair employees received the vaccine from a local source: Odenville Drugs. Howard said he and the all the communities he serves are very appreciative for the work they have done so far.
With the vaccine, Howard says staff will no longer have to quarantine if they come in close contact with someone carrying Covid-19. This will provide significant relief from the constant rotation of employees having to quarantine.
With most of the staff, including Howard, receiving the first dose of the Moderna vaccine back in January, they are completing or have completed their second round of doses.
The Moody exception is due to a federal delay in getting vaccines distributed to Alabama. The issue of getting the vaccine to Alabama in a timely manner has been a topic of discussion amongst multiple health departments, city councils and also Gov. Kay Ivey.
“We thought we would have it by now,” Howard said. “We are taking care of all staff as quickly as we can. We are excited about more vaccines becoming available.”
Howard went on to add that he expects to have the vaccine for the Moody employees soon, as early as the next couple of weeks.
