The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has proposed a civil penalty of $148,000 to the National Cement Company of Alabama, Inc in Ragland.
The fine comes after the plant exceeded mercury emissions over a 123 day period between May 2019 and February 2020.
Levels of mercury in the coal and other raw materials were higher than usual which lead to the increased emissions.
The plant installed several upgrades and changes to operation to correct the issue including installation of a mercury absorption carbon injection system and other improvements costing the plant $400,000.
In a consent order from ADEM, it was said that “The Department considers the failure to meet emissions limits and maintain records to be serious violations. However, the Department is not aware of any irreparable harm to the environment resulting from these violations.”
National Cement Company of Alabama, Inc. has been producing cement in St. Clair County for over 100 years. Cement operations began in July 1910 in Ragland.
In January, National Cement began construction of a new $250 million kiln facility. The facility it set for completion in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.