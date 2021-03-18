More than 2,000 people showed up over the weekend to the second Cattlemen’s Rodeo hosted by the St. Clair County Cattlemen’s Association.
Cattlemen board member Adam Stansell said the rodeo was a big success thanks to the community taking a great interest in the event, the contestants putting on a good show, and the members of the Cattlemen’s Association working hard to put it all together.
According to Stansell, 750-800 people showed up Friday night and more than 1,300 showed up Saturday night.
The rodeo was also sponsored by Broken Arrow Rodeo Productions and Frontier Classic Rodeo Company, who both pitched in significantly to make the rodeo happen.
“The Cattlemen’s Association wanted to do something for the community. Last year, the event went real well. This year, it went even better,” Stansell said. “It was rewarding just to be able to put on the rodeo. Without having the help we did, it would not have happened.”
The event featured a traditional full rodeo, with competitions such as bull riding, saddle bronc, roping teams and barrel racing, as well as mutton busting for the kids. There were individual winners for each competition.
The Cattlemen’s Association rented out the concession stand and also had five food trucks in attendance as well.
Money raised from the event goes toward scholarships sponsored by the cattlemen’s association throughout St. Clair County. Some of the money also helps the cattlemen with their operations.
The second edition of the event comes at what is hopefully the back end of a global pandemic with COVID-19. Last year’s event, the inaugural Cattlemen’s Rodeo, came two days before Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order.
Stansell considers themselves fortunate to have the opportunity to put on a rodeo the past two years, despite multiple other events being canceled in 2020 for the Cattlemen’s Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.