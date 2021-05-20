The St. Clair District Attorney along with a press release from the Sheriff’s Office indicate that more charges are expected for Hunter Webber, the Odenville man arrested on 20 counts of disseminating child pornography.
While D.A. Lyle Harmon made it clear the investigation is still ongoing, the press release from the Sheriff’s Office says they are expecting additional charges, which could significantly add to the bail and sentence for Webber.
Harmon suggested that if he is disseminating child pornography, then therefore he must also possess child pornography.
Each count is a class B felony that warrants two to 20 years in jail. Multiply that by 20 counts – and possibly more – and Webber is in a situation where he may be looking at decades behind bars.
Additionally, there is a $10,000 bond on each of the 20 counts. Harmon said Webber is still in custody.
Webber’s court date is May 25. He will be appointed an attorney if not able to afford his own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.