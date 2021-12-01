The Moody Christmas parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. The deadline to submit a participation application is Dec. 8. The application is on the City of Moody website. The theme will be a Very Merry Disney Christmas Parade.
“We try to pick something that is fun, enjoyable and easy to work with,” said Melissa Fraser, administrative assistant of the mayor’s office.
Frasier said anyone can be in the parade and she’s excited to continue a celebration that adds to the charm of the city.
“Even though we have over 14,000 people in the city of moody, we still feel like a small town. We feel like we know everybody. This has been a tradition for many years, this is for families to line the streets to watch the floats go by and see Santa Claus,” said Fraser.
Cory Land was named the grand marshal of the parade by the mayor. Land, a senior high school student from Moody, won the title of Greco Silver World Medalist Wrestler for his weight class at the Greco Roman Cadet World finals. The worldwide competition took place in Budapest, Hungary.
“We try to pick somebody that is special and has done something in our community. We usually pick somebody that goes above and beyond to represent our city,” said Fraser.
Fraser added that the vote to have Land be the grand marshal was unanimous.
