Moody High School Principal Dr. Chris Walters said he’s looking forward to seeing campus changes being made thanks to the property tax passing. The school will be eligible to collect additional funds in October.
According to Walters, a lot of design work is currently happening.
“We’re super excited about the positive energy in the halls, we’ve got lots of people already starting to show up and move in, which is natural any time you talk about building a new high school,” said Walters.
In terms of academics, he’s hoping this year will be better than the last as the school continues to regain students after covid.
One of the biggest things he wants to push this year is “one devil,” meaning pursuing excellence one Moody Blue Devil at a time.
“We’re all on the same team, pushing each other in the same direction. We want our kids to be able to critically think and be successful when they get out of here,” said Walters.
Walters is hoping to see higher ACT scores this upcoming year. He said one of the biggest focuses is on grammar and writing. The average score last year was 19, but Walters would like to see that score rise to 21.
Some of these tactics include adding harder multiple-choice questions, forcing kids to think more critically.
Walters said covid gave the school an opportunity to develop what a new “norm” is in terms of attendance. He said as the years go on, it will be easier to continue to establish new expectations of absences and proper documentation.
“Creating those norms has been kind of interesting, but I think the more we keep those expectations and norms, we will continue to get better,” said Walters.
As they continue to regain students, he said he’s most looking forward to seeing buildings go up on campus within the next year.
“The biggest thing to me is making sure we do right by the community and the students and build what Moody wants.
The school is currently at 700 students, but projected to be 800 students in four years.
“The performing arts center is going to be a really cool piece that’s going to add into the community,” said Walters.
There will be dirt moving on other projects this year, but the performing arts center is expected to take a few years to be completed.
