Moody Police Sgt. Stephen Williams was killed in a shooting while responding to a call at a Super 8 motel in Moody Tuesday night. Two suspects are in custody.
Sgt. Williams, 50, was a 23 year veteran in law enforcement and had been with the Moody Police Department for three years.
Details of the incident have not been released, but late Tuesday night, a heavy police presence of 80 to 100 officers surrounded the 2000 block of Moody Parkway.
Alabama Attorney General Steven Marshall said in a statement Wednesday morning that the incident does not appear to be related to recent protests.
"Sergeant Williams was responding to a call for help at local hotel. He showed up, ready to assist, and was instantly shot dead. At this point, we have no reason to believe that Sergeant Williams’s shooting is related to the unrest we’re witnessing across the nation. Nevertheless, our state has been plagued in recent months by a lack of respect for law enforcement—most of whom are genuinely good men and women, from all backgrounds, doing an incredibly difficult job.
“Whether black or white, law enforcement or civilian, we are all Alabamians. None of us benefit from lawlessness. As I shared with Moody Police Chief Hunt last night, my prayers and deepest sympathies are with the department and Sergeant Williams’s family."
Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement saying, “I am deeply saddened to hear Sergeant Stephen Williams was killed in the line of duty last night. He served the Moody Police Department with distinction and had a long, honorable career in law enforcement. In the end, he died a hero, fulfilling the oath he swore to do -- to uphold the community he served."
Williams had just been promoted to sergeant in the past year and was a recipient of the Keith Turner Office of the Year Award. Beyond his career in law enforcement, Williams was a father of three children.
In her statement, Ivey called for an end to "this senseless violence."
"Every day, brave men and women who wear the badge put their lives on the line in order to keep us safe. We are greatly indebted for his service on our behalf. I ask the people of Alabama to join me in prayer for his family, friends and his brothers in arms."
Last year, six Alabama police officers were killed in the line of duty, the highest number in more than 30 years.
