Motorcycle, jeep and car drivers came out on Sunday through the rain to participate in the third annual City of Moody Fallen Officers Ride. Event coordinator Steve Lawley said the purpose of the ride was for people in the area to come out and show their gratitude for police officers, specifically Lt. Stephen Williams. Moody Police Sgt. Williams was killed in a shooting while responding to a call at a Super 8 motel in Moody in June 2020.
Williams, 50, was a 23-year veteran in law enforcement and had been with the Moody Police Department for three years.
This was the third year in a row that a memorial motorcycle ride was held in honor of him and other officers. The ride featured motorcycles, jeeps, police vehichles and other cars.
“It’s simply to let people show their appreciation. It’s to make sure that everyboyd in town remembers the sacrifice that Lt. Williams and his wife made,” said Lawley.
My community really gets behind charitable events, they’re always willing to back it up. The first ride brought in 200+ bikes and was put together only two weeks in advance.
“That should tell you what the people around here are like. When word got out, they said ‘we want to be a part of this,’ and that’s why the event has only gotten bigger since then,” said Lawley.
Through tears Michelle WIlliams thanked the riders for coming out.
“Today for me is a step in the healing process,” said Williams.
She asked riders to put up peace signs as they rode past the Super 8 Motel. She also thanked the Moody Police Department for being her family throughout her healing process after losing her husband.
“Make sure you let your law enforcement officers know that you do appreciate them. You need them,” said Williams.
