The Moody City Council held a celebration for the fire department’s 50th anniversary on Monday. “Obviously we think back over the accomplishments, but we must remember that the commitment and the dedication of the group of local volunteers who saw a need and was willing to step up and provide a service to Moody was the foundation that allowed us to be here,” said Larry Horton, current Moody Fire Department chief.
Moody Fire Department Celebrates 50 year anniversary
Tags
Trending Video
This Week's Circulars
Jamie Browder
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mrs. Janice Lindsey Seay, 80, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on February 10, 2022 in Birmingham. Mrs. Seay was a member of Pell City First United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, dedicated teacher and world traveler. She is survived by her husband, Ted Seay; sons, Phil (Mi…
Linda L. Bagwell, age 63, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022. Linda was born September 12, 1958 to Olen and Alice Gay Lipham. Linda is survived by her husband, Roger Bagwell; daughter, Courtnee Barajas (Christian); sons, Roger Dale Bagwell, Jr (Ginny) and Scott H …
Most Popular
Articles
- Man arrested in Pell City, charged with manslaughter
- JNR's Sweet Treat opens in Pell City
- All American Ford officially opens in Odenville
- 'This is big for our community': Asvhille library opens after move
- Arc of St. Clair receives $20k
- Missing woman found in shallow grave in St. Clair County
- Probate Judge Andrew Weathington sworn into office
- 15th annual Climbers for Christ raises $5700
- Extension office celebrating Earth Day with cleanup
- Sports Hall of Fame to induct new members
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.