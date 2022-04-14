Moody FD 50th

Current Moody fire fighters, Chief Larry Horton and mayor Joe Lee came together to celebrate the anniversary of the department on Monday. Photo by Jamie Browder

The Moody City Council held a celebration for the fire department’s 50th anniversary on Monday. “Obviously we think back over the accomplishments, but we must remember that the commitment and the dedication of the group of local volunteers who saw a need and was willing to step up and provide a service to Moody was the foundation that allowed us to be here,” said Larry Horton, current Moody Fire Department chief.

