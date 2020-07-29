The Moody Area Chamber of Commerce presented Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt with a check at its July luncheon, in support of the fallen officers memorial fund.
The chamber raised $3,600 from the sale of “We Support Moody Police” signs. These signs can be found all over town in front of businesses and homes.
Chief Hunt plans to build a memorial at the police department in honor of Officer Keith Turner and Lt. Stephen Williams.
Turner was killed June 27, 1998, after stopping a stolen vehicle. Two escapees from Mississippi were in the vehicle and had already shot and wounded an officer in Tuscaloosa when Turner attempted to stop them.
Williams was killed on June 2, 2020, while responding to a call at the Super 8 off Moody Parkway. While on scene at least one suspect opened fire on him.
“Our community has always supported our MPD but really wanted them to know during this difficult time of the loss of one of our own officers,” Andrea Machen at the Moody Area Chamber of Commerce shared.
If you would like to donate to the Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, you can do so at Metro Bank.
