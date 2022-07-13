Moody’s Thunder in the Park beat Alabama’s summer storms this past weekend. The event was originally intended to take place on Saturday, but was pushed to Sunday due to severe weather.
Thunder in the Park is an annual event that happens the weekend after the 4th of July in Moody. The event featured a meet and greet with James Spann, live music from local artists, food trucks and a firework show.
Moody Civic Center manager, Christy Ellard, said she and her team worked long hours to make sure the event still went on after being rescheduled to Sunday due to storms.
One of the biggest problems was figuring out who could come back the second day, especially among the World Games currently happening in Birmingham, which Ellard said was booking up many food trucks.
“At 10 yesterday morning we just started scrambling trying to find everything and figure out what we could do,” said Ellard.
Ellard and her team stayed at the civic center until 10 p.m. on Saturday night trying to lock in whatever plans they could keep from Saturday’s lineup.
She said ultimately all of the hard work was worth it because of the amount of people still came out, even though it was a Sunday. Ellard said she and her team are already looking forward to planning Thunder in the Park for next year.
