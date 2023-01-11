MOODY — Big entertainment is headed to Moody.
At its regularly scheduled meeting Monday, the city council voted to enter into an agreement with Signature Developments and Starz events, to construct and operate a new family entertainment center near the I-20 interchange.
The new facility is expected to be approximately 60,000 square feet and will be built on roughly 6.7 acres with interstate visibility. The project site is currently owned by the city’s commercial development authority. The agreement would allow the transfer of the property to the developer with certain personal and business guarantees to repay the city the appraised value of the property during 10 years.
The family entertainment center will offer popular activities such as a bowling alley of approximately 10-16 bowling lanes, a trampoline park, a soft play recreation facility designed and intended for use as an area for young children, a snack bar/concessions area and other attractions in high demand.
“We are looking forward to opening a state-of-the-art entertainment center customized to the interest of the local citizens. Moody is a fast-growing community with incredible potential and we believe this project is a perfect fit. We have enjoyed working with the city of Moody, chamber of commerce and county commission on this project,” said Shafiq Samji, the project’s developer and operator.
The agreement allows the developer 24 months to open the facility.
“We would like to open the facility today, but much of the equipment is specialized and will require a number of months to receive and have installed after the building is constructed. We would like to be open before Thanksgiving of 2024,” said Samji.
“Most times private retailers and developers choose where they are going to locate. On this occasion the city’s CDA owns the property, which gave us a say in what would locate on the site. This is a project both the citizens and our council have wanted to see in our community. People expressed a desire to see more family entertainment options during our recent community input session for city’s comprehensive plan, Moody at the Crossroads. We listened and hope this will be the anchor for a larger, master planned entertainment district,” said Moody Mayor Joe Lee.
“Mr. Samji has a number of successful business ventures in St. Clair County and Shelby County. He also has experience in the family entertainment sector, and we look forward to supporting the city in another successful project,” said Stan Batemon, chairman of the county commission.
