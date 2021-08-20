Congressman Mo Brooks addressed criticism he received on Twitter over a tweet about a Capitol bomb threat in Washington D.C. on Thursday.
Capitol Police say 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry drove a truck onto the sidewalk near the Library of Congress, claiming to have a bomb before eventually surrendering.
Brooks said the media was accusing him of sympathizing with Roseberry.
In the tweet, he said that he understands the anger behind the threat, tying it to what he says is American anger against a “socialist nation.”
Mo Brooks tweet
“So that we’re clear, what this guy did is wrong, he should be prosecuted,” said Brooks at a meeting of the Pell City Republican Party on Thursday.
He said he understands and shares the concerns of the Republican Party, and urged them not to “submit to a socialist nation.”
“Everybody who is angry about what is happening in America, I don’t want you to have that anger dissipate, what I want you to do is channel it into the 2022 and 2024 election, that’s what we need to be doing as republicans.”
