Dominique Verville is the new Miss Historic Springville. She is also a former Miss Birmingham (2022) — and in 2023, she will represent the city at the Miss Alabama Pageant.
But these are only a few of Versaille’s accomplishments, honors and titles.
The Montgomery native is a student at Auburn University where she has maintained a 4.0 grade point average while working at the Auburn Recreation and Wellness Center as a fitness instructor and serving as Alpha Eta Rho Parliamentarian. She is majoring in both finance and personal flight.
“Growing up I didn’t think girls could be pilots,” Vermille said. “I just didn’t think it was a thing.”
Now, she is president of the War Eagle Chapter of Women in Aviation. Her ultimate ambition is to be a pilot.
In 2020, Verville placed second runner up in Alabama’s Most Distinguished Young Women. The award was a $10,000 scholarship. She also received a $1,000 for the interview and another $1,000 for fitness.
She recently visited a Springville City Council meeting where she presented her social impact initiative: Hearts for Heroes, an organization that helps soldiers who have suffered service related fertility issues receive fertility issues at no cost.
She also thanked the counsel for the opportunity to represent the city at the Miss Alabama Pageant: the winner of that title receives a $15,000 scholarship.
“Education is very expensive,” she told the council, “which is why I got involved in the pageant circuit in the first place.”
