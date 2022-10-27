Longtime St. Clair County commissioner Paul Manning received 36 years-worth of love and appreciation from more than 400 attendees of the celebration of his career.
Manning, who has spent the better part of three and a half decades as a member of the St. Clair County Commission, is retiring from his post after seeing exponential growth in the county and serving in as many ways possible.
If it were up to him, that is what he would be remembered for, saying he wants people to know him for “being an active person, active member of the Commission and active as Chairman. Seeing tremendous growth, that is the main thing.”
Plenty of people remember him for his good deeds and showed up at the St. Clair County Arena in droves to display their appreciation.
This was shown in a variety of ways: The County Commission chambers is being named after Manning; Manning received a letter of appreciation written by U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville; and Manning also received two commemorative flags – one which flew above the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., and another that flew over both St. Clair County Courthouses in Pell City and Ashville.
These are only a few of many examples of what people have done in support of Manning’s career. Manning says he was overwhelmed with appreciation.
“It was unreal. They were very supportive and it makes me feel great. It really was a blessing to all and everyone enjoyed each other,” Manning said.
Helping organize the event for the recognition of an illustrious career was his wife, Marie, who is as proud as anyone.
“It was a great event and people showed up for it,” she said. “They rolled out the red carpet and he had the best time, with people there from every community in St. Clair County. It was the event of the year.”
While Manning may be retiring from community service, he believes he still has a bright future ahead, and so does the county.
“I do have a farm, I do stay very busy and I am going to enjoy the next few years and see what it brings me,” Manning said.
“I cannot wind up without saying this: My wife has been tremendous. We have had a good time and enjoyed our journey,” he said.
Adam Dodson may be reached at adamd@athensnews-courier.com.
