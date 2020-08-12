A man suspected of shooting a sheriff’s deputy in Georgia was arrested in St. Clair County Sunday night.
Donald Gordy, 38, of Burnsville, Ga. is suspected of shooting a Lamar County Sheriff’s Officer Saturday night. Deputy Justyn Weaver was responding to a call of a suspicious person when he was met with "numerous shotgun blasts" and the suspect fled in a white pickup truck.
Gordy was located in St. Clair County thanks to flock camera according to the Pell City Police Department and taken into custody on I-20.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Weaver suffered injuries to the face and arm and was flown to an Atlanta hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.
Gordy is being held at the St. Clair County Correctional Facility until extradition.
