At approximately 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division arrested Tyler Blaise Wilbanks, 22, of Sylvania. Wilbanks was arrested in Pell City and charged with manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident (LSA). Wilbanks was the driver of a 2016 Chevy Equinox that fatally injured a juvenile that occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in Dekalb County.
The Dekalb County DA’s Office, Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Rainsville Police Department, Albertville Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department, Geraldine Police Department and The Center for Applied Forensics assisted in the arrest. Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
