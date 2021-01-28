A man from Lexington, South Carolina was arrested for drug trafficking in St. Clair County following a search of his car that led to a massive drug bust according to a press release from the St. Clair Sheriff Office.
Officials say Seth M. Partin was pulled over headed eastbound on I-20 around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23 for making a traffic violation. The traffic stop that ensued led to a search of the car that yielded 6 pounds of marijuana, around one pound of THC wax and 32 individually wrapped THC edibles.
St. Clair Sheriff Billy J. Murray said that the arrest was “an example of great teamwork” by all who were involved.
As of this report, Partin, 27, is being held in the St. Clair County jail in Ashville.
