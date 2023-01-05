Considering current temperatures, it is difficult to imagine frolicking on a splash pad; however, it is not too early to purchase season passes to Springfield’s Splash Pad.
“We wanted to sell them for the holidays,” says Lucy Cleaver of the Springfield Parks and Recreation Department. “They make great gifts.”
But the opportunity does not end with the holidays. Passes remain for sale online or at the Parks and Recreation Department. To buy one pass is $20. To add additional people to the pass is $10 per person. The passholder is entitled to the Splash Pad every day that it is open from May until December. The pad is located inside Big Springs Park where there is also a playground and a walking trail.
To purchase online, go to http://www.soringfield.rec.com/SplashPad.aspx. The site will direct you to open an account, register and purchase. The Springville Splash Pad also has a Facebook page. On the page is a link.
Springville Parks and Recreation Department is at 480 Springville Station Springville, for those who wish to purchase in person.
“Finding us is kind of tricky,” Cleaver said. “We’re at the end of the road behind Walmart. When you get to the gravel parking lot, look to your left. We’re right there.”
