For the past 24 years, the Pell City Hometown Block Party has brought the community and surrounding areas together to support businesses, arts and music. The Block Party brings more than 18,000 people to the city’s historic downtown district, hosted by the Pell City Chamber of Commerce.
This year will see more than 100 vendors, live music, DJ, carnival rides and a foam party for children. There will also be a car show, with proceeds going to Demetria June Boggs to help with her fight against cancer.
The event will be Saturday, June 3 from 3-9 p.m., in historic downtown Pell City on Cogswell Avenue from 18th Street to 20th streets, and down to 2nd Avenue North.
For more information, visit http://business.pellcitychamber.com/events/.
