UPDATE (8-24-21):
The body found in the 1100 block of Mountain Top Loop Rd has been identified as Stanley Edward Gibson, Jr., 32, from Centerpoint.
According to an autopsy completed Aug. 23, the cause of death was a gun shot wound. Gibson was found alongside the roadway, and had been there for several days.
The Criminal Investigation Division of St. Clair Count Sheriff's Office and the St. Clair County Coroner, Dennis Russell, are still investigating.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office was called after a body was found in the wooded area in the 1100 block of Mountain Top Loop Rd at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.
William Vance, a resident of the area, said he feels as if the people in the area are close knit, and for the most part, he feels safe living there.
“Nothing really ever happens out here, it’s a very calm community,” said William Vance, a resident of the Mountain Top Loop neighborhood.
However, Vance said the 1100 block of Mountain Top Loop Rd has felt unsafe for a while.
“It’s pretty much the only unsafe area in the community,” said Vance. “I generally don’t feel safe walking down there anymore, and it just looks terrible.”
The Sheriff’s office Investigation Division is still investigating and processing the scene.
[This story will be updated as more information is released.]
