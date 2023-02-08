Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern portions of Central Alabama. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and weaker trees could be blown down, and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&