MOODY — The disposal of prescription and over-the-counter medications is problematic. Left in the medicine cabinet and they could easily fall into the wrong hands. The DEA considers unused medication as a factor in the overdose rate in this country as well as the opioid problem among the youth.
Flushing or washing them down the drain is dangerous. The chemicals in the water supply are not equipped to break down those in the drugs. Throwing them away is better, but still hazardous, according to the DEA.
“People think that mixing them in coffee grounds or cat litter helps, but that is just a myth. They pollute the soil and we still run the risk of them being accessible to children,” said Moody Pro Tem Mayor Linda Crowe.
That is why local officials designated April 1 as “Drug Take Back Day.” They hold events to take back drugs and educate the public.
Thanks to Crowe and the St. Clair County Extension Office, the citizens of Moody do not need an event. They do not have to wait til April. They have to go only as far as their fire department at 670 Park Ave., Moody.
“It took some doing but, through the help of several people, we got one out there,” said LeeAnn Cook, St. Clair County Extension coordinator. “I wish we could (put more throughout the county). But that was the very last one.”
However, the DEA offers many services at www.dea.gov/takebackday. Put in a zip code for the nearest drop box or next event, or learn how to host an event. There are also looks, liners and special envelopes online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.