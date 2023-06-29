The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club supported 3 Hots and a Cot by bringing needed items such as toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, air fresheners and more. Rotary’s Community Service Chair David Como organized the supplies drive, and David and Van Horne dropped off the items at the agency.
The Rotary International motto is "Service above Self," and this club lives out this motto by serving the community in many ways. Proceeds from fundraising events, including the coordination of a golf tournament for 30 years, go toward the club’s many projects. For more information on the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club, or to help with one of its projects, email Diane Poole at dlpoole1225@gmail.com.
