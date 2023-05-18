Mary Jean Sanspree of the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club received the “Service Above Self” award at the District 6860 conference in Perdido Beach April 28-30.
Rotary International’s “Service Above Self” award is RI’s highest recognition. The award recognizes Rotarians who demonstrate Rotary’s motto of “service above self” by volunteering time and talents to help others. The award is internationally competitive and is granted to no more than 150 Rotarians worldwide annually.
Sanspree was the second woman in the district to become a district governor. Afterwards, she served in all other past DG roles within the district.
She has been very active in the district’s Boiling ‘n Bragging, a districtwide fundraising event and has served as chair or co-chair of the event since 2016. Since 2009, more than $1.3 million has been raised by the event. Sanspree served as District 6860’s representative on Rotary’s council on legislation from 2018-21. She chaired the Rotary Interact committee from 2009 to 2018 and oversaw the significant growth and vitality of the Interact program. Interact clubs bring together young people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of “Service Above Self.”
Sanspree was the district grants coordinator from 2002 to 2006. She was instrumental in her local club in establishing a joint club interest in assessing and serving the people of Jamaica, which resulted in an award-winning service project over a 5-year period of educating hundreds of visually-impaired adults and children and the delivery of more than 150 Braillers for Jamaican people.
Other areas of Sanspree’s service include: Helen Keller Birthplace Foundation Board; Shelby Council Arts Council Board President; Project Headstart of Alabama; United Methodist Church of North Alabama Conference; Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church; and the UAB School of Optometry Dean’s Strategic Advisory Board.
Club earns additional awards
Also at the district conference, the local club received an award as a “vibrant club,” which was cited for their work in community and international service, partnership with another Rotary Club, completion of a strategic plan, participation in youth projects and scholarships, recognition of teachers and first responders, and major support of the district-wide Boiling ‘n Bragging event which supports Children’s Hospital Critical Care Transport Unit. The club had an overall increase in membership for the year and participated in a district grant project. The Club also received a separate recognition for its major support of Boiling ‘n Bragging, a collegiate-themed district-wide fundraiser.
“Imagine Rotary” is this year’s international Rotary theme, and the Club received a second-place award among small clubs for how it followed the theme. Those ways included: imagining membership in a more active way (orientation, invitation of potential members, and introduction of more service projects of any size). The Club added fifteen new service projects this year. The club recognized Rotary Founder Paul Harris’ birthday with a special program. The award also recognized the Club’s involvement with local schools and students, including scholarships, Rotary Readers at one of the elementary schools, and partnership with Leadership HT.
Club Service recognition included the Club’s work on a strategic plan, committee function updates, membership development and fellowship, and use of electronic and social media.
The club received recognition in the Youth Service category for its recognition of Students and Teachers of the Month at HTHS and CCHS, scholarships totaling $7K to students, Rotary Readers at a local elementary school, and its partnership with Leadership HT.
The club received a first-place social media award for its active presence on social media. Rotarians shared short “why” videos on the reasons they are involved in Rotary. Stories on social media included summaries of speakers, highlights of Students and Teachers of the Month from HTHS and CCHS, reports and information on the annual golf tournament, and much more.
Other recognition included the club’s support of Rotary Youth Leadership Awards in Huntsville. The club consistently sends more student representatives to RYLA than almost any other club in the district.
The Rotary International motto is “Service above Self,” and this club lives out this motto by serving the community in many ways. Proceeds from fundraising events, including the coordination of a golf tournament for almost 30 years, go toward the club’s many projects. Those projects include leadership opportunities for local high school students, ribbons at City Hall in recognition of Veterans’ Day, lunch for campers and staff at Smile-a-Mile, trees planted at Civitan Park, and more. The Club recently funded the new clock tower in downtown Trussville, two solar benches at parks in downtown Trussville, benches at the walking track at Cahaba Elementary, and playground equipment at The Mall in historic Trussville. #ServiceAboveSelf #Rotary6860.
The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meets at First Baptist Church Trussville on Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m. For more information on the Club, email Diane Poole at dlpoole1225@gmail.com.
