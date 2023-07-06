Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees to more than 2,300 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta.
James Morris of Trussville graduated from the School of Engineering with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering.
Nathan Shelton of Trussville graduated from the School of Engineering with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering.
Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a dynamic and comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate and professional education.
