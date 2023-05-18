TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush spoke with the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club May 10 in observation of National Police Week.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. The event has now grown to a series of events which attracts thousands of survivors and law enforcement officers to our nation’s capital each year.
The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meets at First Baptist Church Trussville on Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m. For more information email Diane Poole at dlpoole1225@gmail.com.
