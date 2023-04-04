Former President Donald Trump pleaded “not guilty” April 4 in a Manhattan courtroom, according to news reports. A 16-page indictment contained details about a plan, prosecutors say, involved multiple payoffs to two women who said they had extramarital sexual encounters with Trump years ago. Trump faces a 34-court felony indictment that indicates he conspired to undermine the 2016 election through hush money payments aimed at negative publicity that could have harmed his candidacy.
