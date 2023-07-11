How often can you visit the Oklahoma Territory, London, the South Sea Islands and Neverland all in one night? That’s what will happen to you if you get a ticket to the upcoming Springville Community Theater musical comedy revue, revisiting 47 years of stage shenanigans. The show is Travelin’ ThroughTime (by the seat of our pants).
In 1976 the first show was called Circus Magic and was an original musical written by the group’s founder, June Morgan. The show was the result of a summer job that didn’t pan out. Springville and the surrounding communities were/are bursting with talent — and everyone agreed “let’s put it on the stage!”
So, a renegade band of creative ne’er-do-wells (Note: We’re not really “theater” people.) practiced songs and dances, painted sets, and sewed costumes while sitting around running lines. They did this for the summer of 1976 and performed one show. It was a sellout (free, of course), they had a ball and the Springville Community Theater was born.
The hottest musical numbers from all past shows will be performed: Oklahoma, Music Man, South Pacific, The Wizard of Oz, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Sound of Music, The King and I, Mary Poppins, Annie Get Your Gun, Peter Pan, and Beauty and the Beast. The stories reveal backstage shenanigans and the secrets of how the group pulled off magic tricks used in Mary Poppins, Peter Pan and Beauty and the Beast.
Bring the gang and roll back the clock to some pretty hilarious moments everyone has tried to forget. Performances are Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 29 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.
To reserve tickets online, go to Springvillecommunitytheater.com. For phone reservations, call Donna Smith (205-937-0646) or Brenda Walker (205-937-2111).
