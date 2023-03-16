Sue Steffens founded Tigers for Tomorrow in 1999. At the time, it was a “Big cat preserve.” Now it is home to nearly 200 animals including bears, wolves and other predatory animals. There is also a barnyard filled with contact animals on 140 acres at Untamed Mountain.
It has been mentioned in Trip Advisor and other travel guides. Television reporter Andrea Lindenburg has visited. Fred Hunter from Absolutely Alabama has also been, “quite a few times,” said Steffens. But Tigers for Tomorrow is more than a zoo or a tourist attraction.
It is a place where animals raised in captivity and cannot survive in the wild are given “the best life possible,” something Steffens considers her “obligation.” On March 8, Steffens heard from a similar facility on the East Coast and she agreed to take six wolves, although dens, jungle gyms and food will require $12,000 the facility does not have. Steffens does not seem concerned.
“We prefer grass roots fund raising,” she said. “We pass out flyers, try to get the word out. The community always seems to come together for us.” There is also a place on Tigers for Tomorrow website to donate.
The animal preserve is also a place to learn. There is an Environmental Education Center and a Living Legacy classroom.
“Our goal is to bridge the gap between people and animals by education,” she said.
There is also a picnic pavilion. The restrooms are newly renovated restrooms. Steffens hopes to have a building for weddings and family reunions erected and ready for use by October.
Tigers for Tomorrow is open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The dates will be extended during spring break. the facility, at 708 CR 345, Attalla, is currently taking reservations for group tours. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children. For further information, text Steffens at 256-364-0143 or email untamedmountain@gmail.com.
