Special to The News-Aegis
The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the president’s list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average. Micah Grames of Moody, Lauren Crain of Odenville and Robert Grames of Moody each achieved this distinction.
Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 4,100 students from approximately 35 states and more then three dozen countries
