St. Clair County Schools announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program. Local school officials have adopted the following household size and income criteria for determining eligibility.
Children need healthy meals to learn. St. Clair County Schools offers healthy meals every school day. Breakfast costs $1.25; lunch costs $2.75 for Pre-K-6th and $3.00 for 7th-12th grade. Your children may qualify for free meals or for reduced price meals. Reduced price is $0.30 for breakfast and $0.40 for lunch.
Some common questions and answers to help with the application process are in the graphics attached to this story.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/ympjc7pd for more information including guidelines and about the application process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.