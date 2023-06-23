The Association of Emergency Management recognized the St. Clair County EMA staff at the 2023 Alabama Disaster Preparedness Conference recently in Montgomery.
Administrative Assistant Tammy Crow received her Intermediate Level Emergency Management certification. The certification requires 750 hours of training in emergency management.
Deputy Director Charity Mitcham received her Advance Level Emergency Management certification. This level requires 1,000 hours of training in emergency management.
Director Patrice Kurzejeski’s re-certification at the Advanced Level Emergency Management further demonstrates her ongoing commitment to maintaining a high level of proficiency in emergency management practices. Re-certification typically involves staying up-to-date with the latest developments, best practices, and regulations in the field. This re-certification ensures that Director Kurzejeski remains well-prepared to lead the EMA staff and effectively respond to emergencies in St. Clair County.
According to the association, the training and certifications the St. Clair County EMA staff receive will enhance their individual capabilities and collective effectiveness in preparing for and responding to emergencies. They will be better equipped to assess risks, develop emergency plans, coordinate resources, and implement strategies to protect the residents and communities of St. Clair County during times of crisis.
