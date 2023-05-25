For five decades, Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches has dedicated its organization to one thing: helping the state’s at-risk kids.
These children who have been abused, abandoned or neglected are housed, fed and more at the ranches. They live in homes with other kids and host parents. They have a family environment, — some for the first time. The parents are dedicated to nurturing their physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health.
They work on ranches. They learn the value of hard work. They have a purpose. They experience the boost in self esteem for a job well done. Both environments also provide structure and and stability.
“It’s been the same formula for over 50 years,” say Michael Smith, chief executive officer of the Alabama Youth Ranches. “And we don’t see any reason to change it.”
The program is a non-profit organization. It relies almost entirely on private donations from individual donors, churches and volunteers. There are ranches across the state. There are also many sites one only has to click to refer a child, donate or volunteer.
At the St. Clair County Boys Ranch, as with the other ranches across the state, there is a need for donations and volunteers — an important and immediate need.
The St. Clair County Alabama Youth Ranch opened in June of 2022. They currently house six boys. There is room for 18 more troubled young men and children who may otherwise have to stay in unhealthy environmentsor become part of the foster care system.. These forgotten children can grow up to turn to drugs, other crimes, or repeat the same destructive patterns from their own childhoods.
The motto of Alabama Youth Ranches is, “It is easier to build a boy and girl than to repair a man or woman.”
Making this possible requires help from the community. Specifically, in the form of construction, lawn care and food donations. Larry Lewey is the ranch director. Contact him at 256-633-8657, email larry@alsyr.org or visit the website http://alabamayouthranches.org.
