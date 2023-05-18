Kayla Allison of Springville was named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Berry College. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,200 students. Visit berry.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.