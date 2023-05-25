The Springville Community Theater will be producing a musical review this summer from all of their shows — celebrating a 47-year run. It will be a reunion show as well as a welcome opportunity for newcomers. No experience necessary. All ages are welcome.
The thing about this group is they cast everyone who auditions. Auditions will be 2 p.m. May 27, 2 p.m. May 28 and 6 p.m. May 30, at the Springville Middle School. Performances will be the last weekend in July.
The performances will be drawing from these shows and more: “Oklahoma, Music Man,” “South Pacific,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” “Sound of Music,” “The King and I,” “Mary Poppins,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Peter Pan” and “Beauty and the Beast.” The script will include stories of backstage shenanigans and how they pulled off specific magic tricks in shows such as “Mary Poppins” and “Peter Pan.” There will be song-and-dance numbers performed by the original casts plus anyone else who wants to participate.
The director and founder of the group is June Mack, a native of Springville and professor of theater and film. Mack holds degrees from Hollins, Florida State and Harvard. June is collecting stories and videos from their past shows — so if you have any video or worked on a past show (no matter how far back or small the role), they would love to hear from you. Contact: June Mack, 205- 552-3023, jmack@uab.edu. springvillecommunitytheater.com.
