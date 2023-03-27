Weather Alert

.Periods of heavy rainfall over the past few days has resulted in saturated ground conditions and swollen creeks within the watch area. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts are forecast through this morning. The higher threat area for flooding will be south of I-20 and along and north the Interstate 85 and Highway 80 corridor. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall will continue to develop and move over the watch area. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&