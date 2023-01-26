On Feb. 5 from 3-5 p.m., Crosspoint Church in Argo is hosting a Share the Love Packing Party for Embrace Grace, an organization dedicated to the aid and comfort of unplanned pregnancies.
The boxes will contain a personal journal, a book titled “A Bump in Life” containing testimonials of women in the same position who chose parenting or adoption and a personal note from the church. The boxes will be delivered to pregnancy centers. They will also contain contact information to churches in their area that have Embrace Grace chapters.
This organization started in a small church in 2008 by Amy Ford and Salina Duffy to help three women in their church in this position. They had no curriculum except for a book called Embrace Grace written by Liz Smith.
Their mission was, “To see that every young woman experiencing an unplanned pregnancy to find help and hope in a church in her area.”
Today, they have 517 groups in 46 states and 8 countries. They also have a 12-week curriculum online and DVD and a program for those who wish to lead a chapter.
They also have an online store. Love boxes, jewelry, parenting books and more can be purchased: 100% of the profits go to help single moms and pregnant women.
Those who wish to order the materials to host a Share The Love Package Party at their church can go to www.embrace.com. Those who wish to start a chapter in their church or just donate to the cause can call (205) 467-7322.
There are no start up costs or annual dues. They only charge for materials: study guides, DVDs, etc. There is also a $12 charge for tiaras. Every woman gets a day of celebration for her, “Bravery in choosing life.”
