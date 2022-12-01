District 11 has a new state senator: Republican Lance Bell is a lifelong St.Clair County resident — and much of that time has been spent in public service.
Bell said he is “honored to represent his district in Montgomery, humbled by the trust the voters have placed in me, and just hope when I leave, the state of Alabama is a little better for me having been there.”
A graduate of Pell City High School, Bell worked in law enforcement in St. Clair County during college and law school. He has served as municipal court judge for Ashland, Ragland and Riverside. He and his wife of 16 years, Holly, have two sons, Hudson and Holden.
Bell has served on the St. Clair County Republican Executive Committee. His career has included arguing before the Alabama State Supreme Court. In 2003, he was recognized by the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for his dedication and contributions in a joint effort in a kidnapping case.
Bell said specific plans for his district are rebuilding infrastructure, economic development and improving the quality of professional life for ambulance drivers and other first responders.
Bell is adamant about his faith and strong conservative values. He said he is a Christian and promises to fight for school prayer. He is pro-life and said he is “One-hundred percent committed to giving those without a voice, a voice in the state Senate.” He said he is also committed to wiping out the opioid crisis in this country, something he thinks will be, at least in part, by securing the Southern border.
“I’m committed to stop trafficking and put those who bring drugs across our border in jail where they belong,” he said.
