TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Restoration Academy student Trelani Grace.
Grace plans to attend the University of Alabama in the fall and major in business administration. Grace was selected because of her servant leadership at RA. The school chaplain stated that she exemplified the true meaning of the Rotary motto, “service above self,” more so than any other student in her class. Trelani has represented RA on several school exposure opportunities.
The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meets at First Baptist Church Trussville on Wednesday at 7 a.m. For more information on the Club, email dlpoole1225@gmail.com.
