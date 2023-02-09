Dancing with Our Stars had humble beginnings. It began in 2014 to benefit Relay for Life, the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
“We raised $2,000,” said Doris Monkus, former member of Pell City Chamber of Commerce and coordinator of this event. “There wasn’t even any dancing involved.”
What was involved has evolved. There is much dancing and prizes awarded for couples, groups and “Most Fun.” There are also skits and appearances by Majorettes and dance lines from local schools. During intermission, the guests are invited to get on the dance floor. The Pell City Chamber of Commerce provides dinner and the decorations.
The event has also evolved financially and broadened the scope of organizations and institutions for which it raises funds. Through the years, Dancing with Our Stars had raised tens of thousands of dollars for charities and organizations and the city of Pell City.
Dancing with Our Stars has raised more than $25,000 for the Child Advocacy Center.
The event brought in $18,704 for the Pell City Police Foundation, with the proceeds used to purchase bullet proof vests, body cameras and contribute to its anti-drug program.
There was no Dancing with the Stars in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they came back in 2022 with all the fun and festivities as before. They earned more than $30,000 for the Pell City Fire Department.
The size of the event has also grown.
“We hated to leave Celebrations because they’ve been so good to us. But the event has grown so much we had to move it to CEPA,” said Monkus. “This year we are expecting seven couples, 10 groups and a little over 100 dancers.”
This year, sponsored by Lake and Boathouse in Cropwell, at the event will be five judges and Jamison Taylor will be the D.J. The fundraiser will benefit the Pell City Police Department. The date is March 4. The time is 6:30 p.m. The place is the Center for Education and Performing Arts at 25 Williamson Drive, Pell City.
“Our goal is $40,000,” Munkus said. “We want to construct a building to be used as a training facility and firing range.”
Tickets are $25 per person. Purchase online at DancingWithOurStarsPC.com. For further information, call Monkus at 205-473-4063.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.