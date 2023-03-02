The Cozy Nest was born as a vintage furniture store in Attalla, Ala. The shop was in Trip Advisor and other travel magazines as a “must see” for people visiting the area. That’s not surprising: Attalla occupies land that was a Native American village. So, a trip to The Cozy Nest wasn’t just an opportunity for affordable antiques. It was the site of hallowed, historic ground.
Vanessa Durham owned The Cozy Nest for 20 years. Today, she owns and operates The Rustik Bucket Vintage Market event — this year called, “Spring Pickin’s.”
The first such event was in Gadsden when Durham realized, “How incredibly successful this could be.”
That was seven years ago, and with no interruptions — even during the pandemic.
“I tried to keep it safer, outside, social distance,” she said. But the shopping did go on.
The market has grown exponentially. Four years ago, the event moved to the St. Clair County Rodeo Arena, because it had to.
“Last year we had 1,500 shoppers,” she said.
It also had 55 vendors.
“This year we expect 65. Something for everyone,” including merchandise, food and baked goods, she said.
It also includes The Alabama Animal Company and Leroy. Leroy is a pony and it’s $10 per ride for kids 40 pounds and less.
The event is March 17-18 from 9 a.m. Tickets are $5 at the gate. No charge for children younger than 9. As always, the market is held rain or shine.
