This year’s pickleball event was hosted by 256-Pickleball and qualifying events were held in Oxford. Though there were many events, Pell City players with 205-Pickleball climbed the podium multiple times to receive their medals. In various age divisions, Doug Griffin and Steve Carmichael claimed gold in Men’s Doubles as did Don Bradt and David Brannon. Allen Rice and Monty Stokes also struck gold for the men. In Ladies Doubles Betty Deuel and Virna Settle claimed silver. Doug Griffin and Betty Deuel took home the gold in mixed Doubles. Courtesy photo by 256-Pickleball