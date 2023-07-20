Masters Games of Alabama is an organization that provides competition for Alabama residents age 50 and older in 27 different events. It is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles for active adults through social, mental and physical activities. The games were developed in Oxford, Ala., in 1990 to provide older adults an opportunity to maintain an active lifestyle by participating in a variety of events.
This year’s pickleball event was hosted by 256-Pickleball and qualifying events were held in Oxford, and though there were many events, Pell City players with 205-Pickleball climbed the podium multiple times to receive their medals.
In various age divisions, Doug Griffin and Steve Carmichael claimed gold in Men’s Doubles as did Don Bradt and David Brannon.
Allen Rice and Monty Stokes also struck gold for the men.
In Ladies Doubles Betty Deuel and Virna Settle claimed silver.
Doug Griffin and Betty Deuel took home the gold in mixed Doubles.
All of the medal winners qualified for the State Masters Games to be held in Valley, Ala., in October.
If you’d like to learn more about pickleball, check out 205-Pickleball on Facebook.
