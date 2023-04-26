The Greater Rotary Club of Pell City recently began an extended campaign to show support to those on the front lines of service to the community.
Once a month, the club will purchase and deliver box lunches to first responders on shift at local law enforcement agencies and the Pell City Fire Department. The first meals were delivered to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department in March, and meals were delivered last week to the Pell City Police Department.
The Club will serve meals to Fire Department personnel in May, and will continue providing the meals on rotation for months to come.
“In their mission of service, the Rotary Club wants to recognize these men and women for all that they do, and for risking their lives every day to make our city and community a better and safer place to live,” said Serge Brazzolotto, vice president of the Rotary Club.
The meals are donated through the Pell City Rotary Foundation, a nonprofit, community-centered branch of the Club that provides scholarships to Pell City High School students and numerous community grants each year to organizations such as The Children’s Place, Pell City School System, Lakeside Hospice, Pell City Police Department and many more.
For more on the Rotary Club of Pell City, to become a member, or to donate to the Pell City Rotary Foundation, please visit pellcityrotary.org.
